Head to Head Comparison: Senseonics (SENS) & The Competition

Senseonics (NYSE: SENS) is one of 25 public companies in the “Process control instruments” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Senseonics to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Senseonics has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Senseonics’ peers have a beta of 0.52, meaning that their average stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Senseonics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Senseonics -772.96% N/A -117.29% Senseonics Competitors 12.26% -86.11% 5.49%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Senseonics and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Senseonics $21.30 million -$115.55 million -0.55 Senseonics Competitors $2.29 billion $361.44 million 24.46

Senseonics’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Senseonics. Senseonics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.4% of Senseonics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.5% of shares of all “Process control instruments” companies are owned by institutional investors. 7.4% of Senseonics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.1% of shares of all “Process control instruments” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Senseonics and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Senseonics 0 0 0 0 N/A Senseonics Competitors 171 763 1327 38 2.54

As a group, “Process control instruments” companies have a potential upside of 5.10%. Given Senseonics’ peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Senseonics has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Senseonics peers beat Senseonics on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Senseonics

Senseonics Holdings, Inc., a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes primarily in Europe. Its products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes for a period of up to 90 and 180 days. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Germantown, Maryland.

