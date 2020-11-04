Head to Head Comparison: The Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) and Servotronics (NASDAQ:SVT)

The Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) and Servotronics (NYSE:SVT) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for The Eastern and Servotronics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Eastern 1 0 0 0 1.00 Servotronics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.9% of The Eastern shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.0% of Servotronics shares are held by institutional investors. 14.3% of The Eastern shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 26.2% of Servotronics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares The Eastern and Servotronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Eastern 4.18% 12.95% 4.86% Servotronics 7.15% 12.01% 8.18%

Risk and Volatility

The Eastern has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Servotronics has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares The Eastern and Servotronics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Eastern $251.74 million 0.56 $13.27 million N/A N/A Servotronics $55.27 million 0.37 $2.11 million N/A N/A

The Eastern has higher revenue and earnings than Servotronics.

Summary

The Eastern beats Servotronics on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Eastern Company Profile

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells various engineered solutions for various industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Industrial Hardware, Security Products, and Metal Products. The Industrial Hardware segment designs, manufactures, and markets custom and standard vehicular and industrial hardware, including turnkey returnable packaging solutions; passenger restraint and vehicular locks, latches, and hinges; mirrors and mirror-cameras; light-weight sleeper boxes; and truck bodies. It also designs and manufactures fasteners and other closure devices to secure access doors on various type of industrial equipment, such as metal cabinets, machinery housings, and electronic instruments. This segment sells its products directly to original equipment manufacturers (OEM's) and distributors through in-house sales personnel and outside sales representatives. The Security Products segment designs and manufactures engineered security and access solutions in the form of mechanical, electronic, and wireless products for OEM's contract equipment manufacturers and industrial distributors; designs, manufactures, and markets timers, drop meters, coin chutes, money boxes, meter cases, mobile payment apps, smart cards, value transfer stations, smart card readers, card management software, and access control units that are used primarily in the commercial laundry market; and supplies printed circuit boards and other electronic assemblies to OEMs in various industries. The Metal Products segment designs and manufactures ductile and malleable iron castings, such as valves, rings, torque screws, bean clamps, and concrete anchors for a range of industrial markets, including oil, water, gas; and truck/automotive rail, and military/aerospace, as well as offers expansion shells to support the roofs of underground mines. The Eastern Company was founded in 1858 and is based in Naugatuck, Connecticut.

Servotronics Company Profile

Servotronics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets control components and consumer products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Advanced Technology Group (ATG) and Consumer Products Group (CPG). The ATG segment provides servo-control components to the commercial aerospace, aircraft, and government related industries; and medical and industrial markets. This segment's principal components include torque motors, electromagnetic actuators, hydraulic and pneumatic valves, and related devices that convert an electrical current into a mechanical force or movement, and other products. It also offers metallic seals of various cross-sectional configurations to close tolerances from standard and special alloy steels. This segment markets and sells its products to the United States Government, government prime contractors, government subcontractors, commercial manufacturers, and end-users. The CPG segment provides cutlery products, including steak, carving, bread, butcher, and paring knives for household use, as well as for use in restaurants, institutions, and the private industry; fixed and folding knives for hunting, fishing, and camping; and machetes, bayonets, axes, strap cutters, and other tools primarily for military and rescue/first-responder use, as well as for commercial markets. It also offers various specialty tools, putty knives, linoleum sheet cutters, field knives, scalpels, and micro-spatulas; and plastic and metal fabrication, as well as engineering, design, and OEM/white-label manufacturing services to customers in the consumer and commercial industries. This segment markets its products through its sales resources and independent manufacturers' representatives to big box, hardware, supermarket, variety, department, discount, gift, drug, outdoor, and sporting stores, as well as through electronic commerce. Servotronics, Inc. was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Elma, New York.

