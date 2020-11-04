Head to Head Comparison: Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) & Diguang International Development (NYSE:DGNG)

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) and Diguang International Development (OTCMKTS:DGNG) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.1% of Vishay Intertechnology shares are held by institutional investors. 8.1% of Vishay Intertechnology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Vishay Intertechnology and Diguang International Development, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vishay Intertechnology 2 3 1 0 1.83 Diguang International Development 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vishay Intertechnology presently has a consensus price target of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 0.06%. Given Vishay Intertechnology’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Vishay Intertechnology is more favorable than Diguang International Development.

Risk & Volatility

Vishay Intertechnology has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Diguang International Development has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vishay Intertechnology and Diguang International Development’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vishay Intertechnology $2.67 billion 0.92 $163.94 million $1.26 13.48 Diguang International Development N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Vishay Intertechnology has higher revenue and earnings than Diguang International Development.

Profitability

This table compares Vishay Intertechnology and Diguang International Development’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vishay Intertechnology 3.94% 7.62% 3.67% Diguang International Development N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Vishay Intertechnology beats Diguang International Development on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The Diodes segment provides rectifiers, small signal diodes, protection diodes, thyristors/silicon-controlled rectifiers, and power modules. The Optoelectronic Components segment offers standard and customer specific optoelectronic components, such as infrared (IR) emitters and detectors, IR remote control receivers, optocouplers, solid-state relays, optical sensors, light-emitting diodes, 7-segment displays, and IR data transceiver modules. The Resistors segment provides film, wirewound, power metal strip, power metal plate, crowbar and steel blade, variable, RF and microwave, high voltage, and non-linear resistors, as well as battery management shunts, thermo fuses, chip fuses, pyrotechnic initiators/igniters, networks/arrays, dividers, and temperature sensors. The Inductors segment offers inductors, transformers, magnetics, and connectors. The Capacitors segment offers tantalum, ceramic, film, power, heavy-current, aluminum electrolytic capacitors, and energy storage capacitors. The company's semiconductor components are used for power control, power conversion, power management, signal switching, signal routing, signal blocking, signal amplification, two-way data transfer, one-way remote control, and circuit isolation functions; and passive components are used to restrict current flow, suppress voltage increases, store and discharge energy, control alternating current and voltage, filter out unwanted electrical signals, and other functions.

About Diguang International Development

Diguang International Development Co., Ltd. engages in the design, production, and distribution of small to medium-sized light emitting diode and cold cathode fluorescent lamp backlights primarily for large and medium sized companies. The company offers backlights for liquid crystal displays in various applications, such as color displays for cell phones, car televisions and navigation systems, digital cameras, televisions, computer displays, camcorders, PDAs, DVDs, CD and MP3/MP4 players, and appliance displays, as well as for indoor and outdoor lighting, and home and office use. It sells its products to customers primarily in Taiwan, Hong Kong, North America, Europe, Japan, Southeast Asia, and China Mainland. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China. Diguang International Development Co., Ltd. is a subsidiary of Sino Olympics Industrial Limited.

