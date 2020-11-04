Head-To-Head Contrast: Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) and Wrap Technologies (NYSE:WRTC)

Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRTC) and Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Wrap Technologies has a beta of 1.73, meaning that its stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vista Outdoor has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Wrap Technologies and Vista Outdoor, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wrap Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Vista Outdoor 0 1 5 0 2.83

Vista Outdoor has a consensus price target of $24.20, suggesting a potential upside of 15.07%. Given Vista Outdoor’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vista Outdoor is more favorable than Wrap Technologies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.4% of Wrap Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.6% of Vista Outdoor shares are held by institutional investors. 54.5% of Wrap Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Vista Outdoor shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Wrap Technologies and Vista Outdoor’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wrap Technologies $700,000.00 330.11 -$8.32 million ($0.29) -21.41 Vista Outdoor $1.76 billion 0.70 -$155.08 million $0.24 87.63

Wrap Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vista Outdoor. Wrap Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vista Outdoor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Wrap Technologies and Vista Outdoor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wrap Technologies -493.98% -42.45% -40.03% Vista Outdoor -5.52% 9.19% 3.28%

Summary

Vista Outdoor beats Wrap Technologies on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Wrap Technologies Company Profile

Wrap Technologies, Inc., a security technology company, develops security products for law enforcement and security personnel. It develops BolaWrap 100, a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle a subject at a range of 10-25 feet. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment offers ammunition products that include centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, and reloading components; archery and hunting accessories comprising high-performance hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and decoys; optics products, such as binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes; and shooting accessories that consist of reloading equipment, clay targets, and premium gun care products. This segment also provides tactical products, such as holsters, duty gear, bags, and packs. The Outdoor Products segment offers sports protection products, including helmets, goggles, and accessories for cycling, snow, action, and power sports; outdoor cooking products, such as grills, cookware, and camp stoves; golf products comprising laser rangefinders and other golf technology products; and hydration products, including hydration packs and water bottles. The company sells its products to outdoor enthusiasts, hunters, recreational shooters, athletes, law enforcement, and military professionals through various mass, specialty, and independent retailers and distributors, as well as directly to consumers through website. Vista Outdoor Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Anoka, Minnesota.

