Head-To-Head Contrast: Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) and Wrap Technologies (NYSE:WRTC)

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) and Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRTC) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Vista Outdoor has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wrap Technologies has a beta of 1.73, meaning that its stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Vista Outdoor and Wrap Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vista Outdoor 0 1 5 0 2.83 Wrap Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vista Outdoor currently has a consensus target price of $24.20, suggesting a potential upside of 15.07%. Given Vista Outdoor’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vista Outdoor is more favorable than Wrap Technologies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.6% of Vista Outdoor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.4% of Wrap Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Vista Outdoor shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 54.5% of Wrap Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vista Outdoor and Wrap Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vista Outdoor $1.76 billion 0.70 -$155.08 million $0.24 87.63 Wrap Technologies $700,000.00 330.11 -$8.32 million ($0.29) -21.41

Wrap Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vista Outdoor. Wrap Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vista Outdoor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Vista Outdoor and Wrap Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vista Outdoor -5.52% 9.19% 3.28% Wrap Technologies -493.98% -42.45% -40.03%

Summary

Vista Outdoor beats Wrap Technologies on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment offers ammunition products that include centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, and reloading components; archery and hunting accessories comprising high-performance hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and decoys; optics products, such as binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes; and shooting accessories that consist of reloading equipment, clay targets, and premium gun care products. This segment also provides tactical products, such as holsters, duty gear, bags, and packs. The Outdoor Products segment offers sports protection products, including helmets, goggles, and accessories for cycling, snow, action, and power sports; outdoor cooking products, such as grills, cookware, and camp stoves; golf products comprising laser rangefinders and other golf technology products; and hydration products, including hydration packs and water bottles. The company sells its products to outdoor enthusiasts, hunters, recreational shooters, athletes, law enforcement, and military professionals through various mass, specialty, and independent retailers and distributors, as well as directly to consumers through website. Vista Outdoor Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Anoka, Minnesota.

Wrap Technologies Company Profile

Wrap Technologies, Inc., a security technology company, develops security products for law enforcement and security personnel. It develops BolaWrap 100, a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle a subject at a range of 10-25 feet. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

