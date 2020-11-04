Head to Head Survey: Callitas Health (OTCMKTS:MPHMF) vs. Rockwell Automation (OTCMKTS:ROK)

Callitas Health (OTCMKTS:MPHMF) and Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Callitas Health has a beta of -1.95, indicating that its stock price is 295% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rockwell Automation has a beta of 1.47, indicating that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

76.4% of Rockwell Automation shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Rockwell Automation shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Callitas Health and Rockwell Automation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Callitas Health $530,000.00 N/A -$1.28 million N/A N/A Rockwell Automation $6.69 billion 4.24 $695.80 million $8.67 28.26

Rockwell Automation has higher revenue and earnings than Callitas Health.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Callitas Health and Rockwell Automation, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Callitas Health 0 0 0 0 N/A Rockwell Automation 4 9 7 0 2.15

Rockwell Automation has a consensus price target of $214.00, suggesting a potential downside of 12.66%. Given Rockwell Automation’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Rockwell Automation is more favorable than Callitas Health.

Profitability

This table compares Callitas Health and Rockwell Automation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Callitas Health N/A N/A N/A Rockwell Automation 11.85% 105.45% 13.44%

Summary

Rockwell Automation beats Callitas Health on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Callitas Health

Callitas Health, Inc. is a clinical stage company. It engages in the development of technologies for obesity, weight management, and female health and wellness. The company focuses on developing technologies for weight management, female sexual health and wellness, cannabis delivery technologies and other proprietary drugs. It launched product ToConceive in North America. The firm researches, develops and business development processes for its other OTC products, CannaMint strips and orphan drug technologies. Callitas Health was founded on March 11, 2003 and is headquartered in Newport, KY.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc. provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software. Its products include programmable automation controllers; design, visualization, and simulation software; and human machine interface products, networking products, industrial computers, sensing devices, machine safety devices, motion control products, and independent cart technology products. This segment also offers manufacturing execution systems and analytics software to enhance operational productivity and meet regulatory requirements. The Control Products & Solutions segment offers low and medium voltage electro-mechanical and electronic motor starters, AC/DC variable frequency drives, motor control and circuit protection devices, operator and signaling devices, termination and protection devices, relays and timers, and electrical control accessories. This segment also provides pre-configured line and load power solutions, packaged drives, motor control centers, and intelligent packaged power and engineered to order automation equipment solutions; and professional lifecycle services, such as safety, security, and digital transformation consulting, as well as automation and information project delivery capabilities, plant network, cloud, cybersecurity, asset management and predictive analytics, and remote, on-site, and managed support services. It primarily serves a range of industries, which include the automotive, semiconductor, and warehousing and logistics; food and beverage, and life sciences; and oil and gas, metals, and chemicals through independent distributors and direct sales force worldwide. Rockwell Automation, Inc. was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

