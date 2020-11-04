Head-To-Head Survey: Speedus (OTCMKTS:SPDE) and Interpace Biosciences (OTCMKTS:IDXG)

Speedus (OTCMKTS:SPDE) and Interpace Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDXG) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Speedus and Interpace Biosciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Speedus N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Interpace Biosciences $24.08 million 0.51 -$26.73 million ($5.58) -0.55

Speedus has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Interpace Biosciences.

Risk & Volatility

Speedus has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Interpace Biosciences has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Speedus and Interpace Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Speedus N/A N/A N/A Interpace Biosciences -110.80% -145.12% -39.55%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.6% of Interpace Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 48.6% of Speedus shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 54.4% of Interpace Biosciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Speedus and Interpace Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Speedus 0 0 0 0 N/A Interpace Biosciences 0 0 4 0 3.00

Interpace Biosciences has a consensus price target of $9.67, indicating a potential upside of 215.90%. Given Interpace Biosciences’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Interpace Biosciences is more favorable than Speedus.

Summary

Interpace Biosciences beats Speedus on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Speedus Company Profile

Speedus Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development of diagnostic decision support products and services for primary care physicians, pediatricians, cardiologists, and other healthcare professionals in the United States. The company offers computer-aided medical devices and telemedicine based delivery systems, including Zargis Cardioscan device, a non-invasive diagnostic support solution that automatically analyzes acoustical data from a patient to determine whether or not the patient possesses a suspected diastolic or systolic murmur; ZargisTelemed portal; and Signal X6 device, which records heart and lung sounds from six adhesive acoustic sensors. It also develops and markets ultra-high speed storage systems comprising JetX10 acceleration appliance, JetPod, and JetNode expansion chassis for server networks and other applications. In addition, the company offers local multipoint distribution service license, an FCC commercial operating license, which covers between 150Â-300 MHz of spectrum in the New York City area. Further, it holds investments in a portfolio of marketable securities and in equity and debt instruments of non-publicly held companies. The company was formerly known as SPEEDUS.COM, Inc. and changed its name to Speedus Corp. in May 2002. Speedus Corp. was founded in 1995 and is based in Freehold, New Jersey.

Interpace Biosciences Company Profile

Interpace Biosciences, Inc. provides molecular diagnostic tests, bioinformatics, and pathology services for evaluating cancer risk in the United States. The company offers PancraGEN, a pancreatic cyst and pancreaticobiliary solid lesion genomic test that helps physicians better assess risk of pancreaticobiliary cancers using its PathFinderTG platform; and ThyGeNEXT, an oncogenic mutation panel to identify malignant thyroid nodules. It also provides ThyraMIR assesses thyroid nodules for risk of malignancy utilizing a proprietary microRNA gene-expression assay; and RespriDx, a genomic test that helps physicians to differentiate metastatic or recurrent lung cancer. The company also provides pharmacogenomics testing, genotyping, biorepository, and other customized services to the pharmaceutical and biotech industries. It primarily serves physicians, hospitals, and clinics. The company was formerly known as Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc. and changed its name to Interpace Biosciences, Inc. in November 2019. Interpace Biosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.

