Head to Head Survey: Unique Fabricating (UFAB) vs. Its Peers

Unique Fabricating (NYSE: UFAB) is one of 54 publicly-traded companies in the “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Unique Fabricating to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Unique Fabricating alerts:

20.8% of Unique Fabricating shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.8% of shares of all “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of Unique Fabricating shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.1% of shares of all “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Unique Fabricating has a beta of 1.67, indicating that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Unique Fabricating’s competitors have a beta of 2.02, indicating that their average share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Unique Fabricating and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Unique Fabricating 0 0 0 0 N/A Unique Fabricating Competitors 734 2289 2433 125 2.35

As a group, “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies have a potential downside of 0.08%. Given Unique Fabricating’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Unique Fabricating has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Unique Fabricating and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unique Fabricating -5.42% -10.09% -3.50% Unique Fabricating Competitors -2.49% -99.06% -0.09%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Unique Fabricating and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Unique Fabricating $152.49 million -$9.07 million -21.47 Unique Fabricating Competitors $6.51 billion $135.14 million 7.70

Unique Fabricating’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Unique Fabricating. Unique Fabricating is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Unique Fabricating competitors beat Unique Fabricating on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

About Unique Fabricating

Unique Fabricating, Inc. engineers and manufactures multi-material foam, rubber, and plastic components utilized in noise, vibration, harshness, acoustical management, water and air sealing, decorative, and other functional applications. It offers die cut non-metallic materials and components, such as precision die cutting, thermoforming, fusion molding, and reaction injection molding polyurethane products; thermoformed molded products, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) air ducts, as well as door water shields, evaporator liners, console bin mats and fender insulators, and others; and fusion molded products comprising exterior mirror seals, cowl-to-hood seals, and cowl-to-fender seals, as well as other noise, vibration, and harshness management and sealing applications, such as fillers, spacers, and gaskets. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers and tiered suppliers in the automotive and heavy-duty truck, appliance, water heater, HVAC, aerospace, and medical markets in North America. Unique Fabricating, Inc. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

Receive News & Ratings for Unique Fabricating Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unique Fabricating and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.