Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Shares Sold by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lessened its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 314,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 24,320 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned 0.29% of Helmerich & Payne worth $4,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 157.4% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 312.6% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 715.1% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 86.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $19.30 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Helmerich & Payne has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.59.

Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $15.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 4.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.88. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.40 and a twelve month high of $47.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.35%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Helmerich & Payne Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

