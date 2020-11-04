Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.49 EPS

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.49, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Heritage Insurance had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 7.24%.

HRTG stock opened at $9.73 on Wednesday. Heritage Insurance has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $15.51. The company has a market capitalization of $273.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Heritage Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.26%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Heritage Insurance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on shares of Heritage Insurance in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

Heritage Insurance Company Profile

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; rental property insurance; and commercial residential insurance in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Rhode Island, and South Carolina, as well as residential wind-only property and multi-peril property insurance.

