HG (OTCMKTS:STLY) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of HG (OTCMKTS:STLY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

HG stock opened at $0.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.59 and its 200 day moving average is $0.59. HG has a one year low of $0.37 and a one year high of $0.70.

HG Company Profile

HG Holdings, Inc, through its interest in HC Government Realty Trust, Inc, owns and operates real estate properties in the United States. It owns and operates a portfolio of 20 single-tenant properties leased for the occupancy by federal agencies, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Social Security Administration, and the Department of Transportation.

