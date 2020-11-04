HG (OTCMKTS:STLY) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Posted by on Nov 4th, 2020

ValuEngine upgraded shares of HG (OTCMKTS:STLY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

HG stock opened at $0.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.59 and its 200 day moving average is $0.59. HG has a one year low of $0.37 and a one year high of $0.70.

HG Company Profile

HG Holdings, Inc, through its interest in HC Government Realty Trust, Inc, owns and operates real estate properties in the United States. It owns and operates a portfolio of 20 single-tenant properties leased for the occupancy by federal agencies, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Social Security Administration, and the Department of Transportation.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for HG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit