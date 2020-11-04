Hitachi Construction Machinery (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hitachi Construction Machinery (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. engages in the manufacture, sale, service and rental of construction and industrial machinery. It operates through the Construction and Mining product segments. The companys product include mini, medium and large excavators; wheel loaders; demolition equipment; metal recycling equipment; forest machines; rigid dump trucks, compaction equipment; cranes & foundation machines and double front work machine. It also offers global e-service and mine management systems. Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Get Hitachi Construction Machinery alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on HTCMY. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Hitachi Construction Machinery from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Hitachi Construction Machinery from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th.

OTCMKTS HTCMY opened at $48.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 1.04. Hitachi Construction Machinery has a 52 week low of $32.15 and a 52 week high of $70.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.40.

About Hitachi Construction Machinery

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, services, and rents construction machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Construction Machinery Business and Solution Business. It offers mini and medium excavators, large excavators/loading shovels, wheel loaders, demolition equipment, metal recycling equipment, forest machines, rigid dump trucks, compaction equipment, cranes and foundation machines, double-front work machines, and used equipment, as well as mine management systems.

Recommended Story: Correction

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hitachi Construction Machinery (HTCMY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hitachi Construction Machinery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hitachi Construction Machinery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.