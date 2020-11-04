HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $35.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “HomeStreet, Inc. is a diversified financial services company. The Company is engaged in real estate lending, including mortgage banking activities and retail and business banking operations and serves consumers and businesses in the Pacific Northwest and Hawaii. It offers deposit and investment products and cash management services and single family loans and commercial loans. HomeStreet’s primary subsidiaries are HomeStreet Bank and HomeStreet Capital Corporation. It operates in Washington, Oregon, Idaho and Hawaii. HomeStreet, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. “

Get HomeStreet alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of HomeStreet from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of HomeStreet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $36.00 price target (up from $34.00) on shares of HomeStreet in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded HomeStreet from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised HomeStreet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.33.

Shares of HMST opened at $32.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.67. HomeStreet has a twelve month low of $18.44 and a twelve month high of $34.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $735.93 million, a PE ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.07.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.32. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 13.45%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HomeStreet will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

In other news, Director Nancy D. Pellegrino bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.71 per share, with a total value of $27,710.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,182.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Robert Patterson bought 8,837 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.85 per share, for a total transaction of $237,273.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,200.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,026,260 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in HomeStreet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in HomeStreet by 305.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 4,285 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in HomeStreet by 402.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 7,466 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in HomeStreet by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of HomeStreet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $270,000. 85.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products, private banking and cash management services, and other banking services.

Further Reading: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HomeStreet (HMST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HomeStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.