Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $71.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Houlihan Lokey, Inc. is an investment bank which focuses on mergers and acquisitions, financings, financial restructurings and financial advisory services. The Company’s operating segments consist of Corporate Finance, encompassing M&A and capital markets advisory; Financial Restructuring both out-of-court and in formal bankruptcy or insolvency proceedings; Financial Advisory Services, including financial opinions and a variety of valuation services; and Strategic Consulting, which advises in the areas of strategy development, operations, and performance improvement. It operates primarily in the United States, Europe, Asia and Australia. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. is headquartered in LOS ANGELES, United States. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on HLI. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a peer perform rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Houlihan Lokey from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Houlihan Lokey from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $66.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Houlihan Lokey from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Houlihan Lokey has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.43.

NYSE:HLI opened at $61.95 on Friday. Houlihan Lokey has a fifty-two week low of $42.86 and a fifty-two week high of $65.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.67.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.20. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 16.70% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The company had revenue of $275.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is currently 41.25%.

In other news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 4,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $324,083.11. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,083.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 27.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HLI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 7.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 34,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 7,450 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the first quarter worth approximately $781,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Houlihan Lokey by 3.0% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 423,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,545,000 after buying an additional 12,368 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 3.0% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 99,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,527,000 after buying an additional 2,873 shares during the last quarter. 71.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

