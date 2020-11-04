HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $135.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Hoya Corporation is a specialty manufacturer of optical glass. The Company’s business activities include information technology, eye care, medical, and imaging systems. Its information technologies products include mask blanks and photomasks for semiconductor and LCD, glass memory disks, optical lenses, laser equipment and glass for electronic materials. Its eye care segment includes eyeglass lenses, contact lenses and intraocular lenses while the medical segment includes endoscopic imaging devices and hydroxyapatite. The Company’s imaging system offers digital cameras and CCTV lenses. It also offers system architecture, crystal products, surveying instruments. Hoya Corporation is based in Tokyo, Japan. “

Get HOYA alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS HOCPY opened at $118.84 on Friday. HOYA has a fifty-two week low of $70.36 and a fifty-two week high of $123.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.85 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 4.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.26.

HOYA Corporation operates as a med-tech company, and a supplier of high-tech and medical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Care, Information Technology, and Other. The Life Care segment offers healthcare products, including eyeglass and contact lenses; and medical products, such as medical endoscopes, laparoscopic surgical instruments, intraocular lenses, and prosthetic ceramic fillers and orthopedic implants.

See Also: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HOYA (HOCPY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HOYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HOYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.