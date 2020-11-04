Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) (ETR:BOSS) Given a €27.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) (ETR:BOSS) received a €27.00 ($31.76) target price from equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 32.42% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €21.00 ($24.71) target price on shares of Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on shares of Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €29.87 ($35.14).

Shares of ETR:BOSS opened at €20.39 ($23.99) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion and a PE ratio of -16.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is €22.20 and its 200 day moving average is €24.11. Hugo Boss AG has a 52 week low of €19.11 ($22.48) and a 52 week high of €47.09 ($55.40). The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.10.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

