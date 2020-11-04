Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) (ETR:BOSS) Given a €35.00 Price Target by Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts

Posted by on Nov 4th, 2020

Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) (ETR:BOSS) has been assigned a €35.00 ($41.18) target price by Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 71.65% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on shares of Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Pareto Securities set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €21.00 ($24.71) price objective on Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €29.87 ($35.14).

Shares of BOSS opened at €20.39 ($23.99) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €22.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €24.11. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.10, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Hugo Boss AG has a one year low of €19.11 ($22.48) and a one year high of €47.09 ($55.40).

About Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F)

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

Featured Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Analyst Recommendations for Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) (ETR:BOSS)

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit