Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.95-2.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $835-855 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $846.76 million.Huron Consulting Group also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.95-2.15 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:HURN traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,575. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $929.14 million, a PE ratio of -451.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.56. Huron Consulting Group has a 12-month low of $35.15 and a 12-month high of $70.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.66 and its 200-day moving average is $43.63.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $205.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.73 million. Huron Consulting Group had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 10.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Huron Consulting Group will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HURN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research began coverage on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.00.

In other news, CEO James H. Roth sold 18,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.69, for a total transaction of $783,772.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,128,805.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Mccartney sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $47,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,040,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,005 shares of company stock valued at $839,345. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in financial and operational improvement, care transformation, culture and organizational excellence, strategy, and technology and analytics to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

