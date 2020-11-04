IAA (NYSE:IAA) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

IAA (NYSE:IAA) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $338.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.30 million. IAA had a net margin of 12.01% and a negative return on equity of 148.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share.

Shares of IAA traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.19. 419 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,459,280. IAA has a one year low of $21.79 and a one year high of $60.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.56 and a 200 day moving average of $45.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.41, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 2.01.

IAA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of IAA from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of IAA in a research note on Sunday, August 9th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of IAA from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of IAA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.93.

IAA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles in North America. It also provides auction services in the United Kingdom. The company, through its marketplaces, associate with insurance total loss vehicles, including vehicles from catastrophic events, as well as with noninsurance customers, such as dealerships, rental car companies, fleet lease companies, charitable organizations, and general public.

