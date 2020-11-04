Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.59 to $0.77 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $220 million to $245 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $188.90 million.Ichor also updated its Q4 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.59-0.77 EPS.

NASDAQ ICHR traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 981 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,383. The firm has a market capitalization of $572.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68 and a beta of 2.31. Ichor has a 1-year low of $13.68 and a 1-year high of $39.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.75.

Get Ichor alerts:

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $227.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.45 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 2.43%. Ichor’s quarterly revenue was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ichor will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ICHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut Ichor from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Ichor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. Cowen upped their price target on Ichor from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Ichor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Ichor from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ichor presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.00.

In related news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $34,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 62,554 shares in the company, valued at $1,446,248.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $3,210,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 291,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,360,167.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 313,873 shares of company stock worth $9,859,626. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.