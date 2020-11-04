ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ICON plc is a global full service clinical research organisation. The company provides contract clinical research services to the pharmaceutical industry worldwide. “

Get ICON Public alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of ICON Public from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on ICON Public from $170.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on ICON Public from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on ICON Public from $184.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered ICON Public from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. ICON Public presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $185.00.

ICLR stock opened at $190.37 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $193.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.96. The firm has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.78. ICON Public has a 12 month low of $104.28 and a 12 month high of $215.29.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.17. ICON Public had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 22.21%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ICON Public will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in shares of ICON Public in the third quarter valued at $15,930,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in ICON Public during the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in ICON Public during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ICON Public by 3.6% in the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,593 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in shares of ICON Public in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

ICON Public Company Profile

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

Read More: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ICON Public (ICLR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ICON Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICON Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.