IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Bought by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 155.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, VP Giovani Twigge sold 7,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.19, for a total transaction of $2,839,998.04. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,520,838.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nimrata Hunt sold 2,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.50, for a total transaction of $1,047,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,316 shares of company stock worth $46,594,823 over the last 90 days. 2.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $415.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $300.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $280.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $369.25.

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $444.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $399.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $349.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.95, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.81. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.65 and a 52-week high of $453.20.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.27. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 241.52%. The firm had revenue of $721.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

