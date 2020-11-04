Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Immunic Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies aimed at treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases including ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis and psoriasis. The company’s product candidate consists of IMU-838, IMU-935 and IMU-856 which are in clinical stage. Immunic Inc., formerly known as Vital Therapies Inc., is based in San Diego, United States. “

IMUX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush reiterated a buy rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Immunic in a research report on Monday, July 27th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price objective on Immunic from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Immunic in a research report on Monday, September 14th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Immunic in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Immunic in a research report on Friday, August 7th. They set a buy rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Immunic has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMUX opened at $15.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $228.56 million, a P/E ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 2.70. Immunic has a 12 month low of $4.19 and a 12 month high of $23.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.50.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.28). As a group, analysts expect that Immunic will post -2.65 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Immunic during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,663,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Immunic by 78.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,769 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Immunic in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,491,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Immunic by 303.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 7,814 shares during the period. Finally, Leap Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Immunic in the 2nd quarter valued at $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.12% of the company’s stock.

About Immunic

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, including relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, and psoriasis. Its lead development program is IMU-838, a selective immune modulator that inhibits the intracellular metabolism of activated immune cells by blocking the enzyme dihydroorotate dehydrogenase, which is in Phase 2 clinical development for treatment of ulcerative colitis and relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, as well as in Phase 2 trial to treat Crohn's disease.

