Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

PI has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Impinj from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up from $32.00) on shares of Impinj in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Impinj from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down from $34.00) on shares of Impinj in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Impinj from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.67.

Shares of Impinj stock opened at $28.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $658.21 million, a P/E ratio of -19.01 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Impinj has a 12-month low of $11.47 and a 12-month high of $37.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.09 and its 200-day moving average is $26.10.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. Impinj had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a negative return on equity of 14.90%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Impinj will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Impinj news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total transaction of $44,053.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 284,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,050,706.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Impinj by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 878,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,123,000 after acquiring an additional 13,519 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Impinj by 45.3% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 351,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,651,000 after purchasing an additional 109,612 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Impinj during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,912,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Impinj by 4.9% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 261,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,181,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Impinj by 16.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 234,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 33,128 shares in the last quarter. 82.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Impinj Company Profile

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity to various everyday items to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell. The company's platform includes endpoint integrated circuits (ICs), a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attach-to and identify their host items; and connectivity products that comprise reader ICs and modules, readers, and gateways to wirelessly identify, locate, authenticate, and engage items, as well as provide power to and communicate bidirectionally with endpoint ICs.

