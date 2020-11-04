Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Inari Medical Inc. is a commercial-stage medical device company. It is focused on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases. Inari Medical Inc., formerly known as NARI MEDICAL, is based in Irvine, California. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on Inari Medical in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Inari Medical from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub lowered Inari Medical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Inari Medical from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $66.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inari Medical has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:NARI opened at $65.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 19.64 and a current ratio of 20.16. Inari Medical has a 12 month low of $39.55 and a 12 month high of $84.91.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $25.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.97 million. Inari Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Inari Medical will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NARI. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in Inari Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $388,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Inari Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Inari Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,756,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Inari Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $978,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Inari Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $484,000. Institutional investors own 15.23% of the company’s stock.

