Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) Issues Earnings Results

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported ($2.73) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.18) by $0.45, Yahoo Finance reports. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative return on equity of 11.38% and a negative net margin of 55.84%.

Shares of NYSE:ICD traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.33. 2,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 592,309. Independence Contract Drilling has a fifty-two week low of $1.08 and a fifty-two week high of $24.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.09. The firm has a market cap of $12.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 7.35.

ICD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Independence Contract Drilling from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independence Contract Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Independence Contract Drilling presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.67.

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs that are engineered and designed to accelerate its clients' production profiles and cash flows from their technically demanding and economically impactful oil and gas properties in the Permian Basin, the Haynesville Shale, and the Eagle Ford Shale.

