Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $59.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Independent Bank Group, Inc. is a bank holding company that conducts its business activities through its subsidiary, Independent Bank. The company offers personal and commercial banking services to businesses, professionals and individuals. Its services includes checking accounts, savings accounts, commercial real estate loans, interim construction loans, loans to professionals, residential first and second mortgage loans , loans to purchase cars, boats and other recreational vehicles. Independent Bank Group, Inc. is headquartered in McKinney, Texas. “

IBTX has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Independent Bank Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Independent Bank Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Independent Bank Group from $47.00 to $48.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Independent Bank Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.75.

NASDAQ IBTX opened at $53.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.96. Independent Bank Group has a 1-year low of $20.35 and a 1-year high of $63.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.33. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Independent Bank Group will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This is an increase from Independent Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Independent Bank Group’s payout ratio is 19.69%.

In other news, CFO Michelle S. Hickox sold 1,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $55,968.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,086,610. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle S. Hickox sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $51,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,027,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBTX. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in Independent Bank Group in the third quarter valued at $400,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Independent Bank Group by 201.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,507 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 6,356 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Independent Bank Group during the third quarter worth about $283,000. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. 73.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

