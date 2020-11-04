Independent Research Reiterates €43.00 Price Target for Bayer (FRA:BAYN)

Bayer (FRA:BAYN) received a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective from research analysts at Independent Research in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Independent Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.48% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on BAYN. Baader Bank set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on shares of Bayer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer in a research report on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €81.00 ($95.29) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €72.19 ($84.93).

Bayer stock opened at €41.96 ($49.36) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €47.97 and its 200-day moving average price is €57.40. Bayer has a fifty-two week low of €91.58 ($107.74) and a fifty-two week high of €123.82 ($145.67).

About Bayer

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

