India Globalization Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) Trading 7.3% Higher

India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) shares traded up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.28 and last traded at $1.18. 2,254,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 4,531,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.

India Globalization Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The construction company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.58 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of India Globalization Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of India Globalization Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of India Globalization Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of India Globalization Capital by 139.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 515,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter.

India Globalization Capital, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of cannabis-based therapies to treat Alzheimer's, pain, nausea, eating disorders, several end points of Parkinson's, and epilepsy in humans, dogs, and cats. The company operates through two segments, Legacy Infrastructure and Medical Cannabis Based Alternative Therapies.

