Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Posted by on Nov 4th, 2020

Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a report on Friday, September 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Industria de Diseño Textil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS IDEXY traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.04. The stock had a trading volume of 190,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,753. The firm has a market cap of $81.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.35 and a beta of 1.04. Industria de Diseño Textil has a 1 year low of $10.13 and a 1 year high of $18.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 16th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.06 billion. Industria de Diseño Textil had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 8.08%. Equities research analysts predict that Industria de Diseño Textil will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Industria de Diseño Textil

Industria de DiseÃ±o Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various commercial concepts. Its retail concepts include Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and UterqÃ¼e.

Further Reading: Municipal Bonds

Analyst Recommendations for Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY)

Receive News & Ratings for Industria de Diseño Textil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industria de Diseño Textil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit