Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a report on Friday, September 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Industria de Diseño Textil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS IDEXY traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.04. The stock had a trading volume of 190,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,753. The firm has a market cap of $81.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.35 and a beta of 1.04. Industria de Diseño Textil has a 1 year low of $10.13 and a 1 year high of $18.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 16th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.06 billion. Industria de Diseño Textil had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 8.08%. Equities research analysts predict that Industria de Diseño Textil will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Industria de DiseÃ±o Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various commercial concepts. Its retail concepts include Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and UterqÃ¼e.

