Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) PT Raised to $44.00 at Morgan Stanley

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.55% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.56.

IR opened at $38.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Ingersoll Rand has a fifty-two week low of $17.01 and a fifty-two week high of $38.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of -161.46 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.38 and its 200 day moving average is $32.21.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Ingersoll Rand had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 123.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $1,140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 230,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,740,684. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 43,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total transaction of $1,492,417.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,906,561.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,337 shares of company stock valued at $4,270,566 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,098,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,071,340,000 after buying an additional 6,507,608 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,209,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $327,604,000 after buying an additional 2,328,439 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,932,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,452,000 after purchasing an additional 988,970 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,115,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,482,000 after purchasing an additional 269,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,398,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,317,000 after purchasing an additional 209,609 shares in the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment, and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical. The Industrials segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of air compression, vacuum, and blower products, as well as offers associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services.

