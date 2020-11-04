Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Sells 1,353 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 49.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,367 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,353 shares during the quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in V. Emerald Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 2.1% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 2.0% in the second quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 2.6% in the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 2.2% in the second quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 2,419 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Visa by 0.6% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 9,459 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total transaction of $1,642,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,920,027.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.99, for a total transaction of $1,099,945.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,873,806.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,572 shares of company stock worth $24,727,719 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

V stock opened at $188.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.09. Visa Inc has a 52 week low of $133.93 and a 52 week high of $217.35. The company has a market capitalization of $365.83 billion, a PE ratio of 35.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. On average, analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 22.06%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on V shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $206.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 target price (down from $233.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Sunday, October 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.10.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

