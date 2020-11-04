Intelsat (OTCMKTS:INTEQ) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intelsat (OTCMKTS:INTEQ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Intelsat Investments S.A. provides satellite communications services. The company offers network services comprising transponder services, video distribution and contribution services, hybrid satellite, fiber and teleport managed services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications, multinational corporations, internet service providers, military and government sectors. Intelsat Investments S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on INTEQ. Raymond James reissued a hold rating on shares of Intelsat in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. ValuEngine cut Intelsat from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th.

OTCMKTS:INTEQ opened at $0.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.62. The company has a market cap of $73.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.98. Intelsat has a 52-week low of $0.13 and a 52-week high of $26.90.

Intelsat (OTCMKTS:INTEQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($2.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.89) by ($0.96). The firm had revenue of $482.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intelsat will post -6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intelsat Company Profile

Intelsat SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite communications services worldwide. The company offers a range of communications services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications in the air and on the seas, multinational corporations, and Internet service providers; and commercial satellite communication services to the U.S.

