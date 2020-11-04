IQ-AI Limited (IQAI.L) (LON:IQAI) Shares Gap Up to $4.50

IQ-AI Limited (IQAI.L) (LON:IQAI)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.50, but opened at $5.05. IQ-AI Limited (IQAI.L) shares last traded at $7.60, with a volume of 25,446,231 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 5.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 4.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 million and a P/E ratio of -7.50.

About IQ-AI Limited (IQAI.L) (LON:IQAI)

IQ-AI Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops software applications for the healthcare industry in Jersey and the United States. Its products include IB Clinic, a toolkit of post-processing software plug-ins for integrating into existing medical image visualization applications; IB Rad Tech, a workflow engine that processes customized workflows; IB Neuro, which analyzes MR data sets and generates parametric perfusion maps quantifying changes in contrast over time; and IB Delta Suite that performs a various fundamental radiology operations, including image co-registration, subtraction, class map generation, and export.

