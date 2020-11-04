Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “iRhythm Technologies, Inc. is a digital healthcare company. It focuses on the provision of ambulatory electrocardiogram, monitoring for patients at risk for arrhythmias primarily in the United States. The company offers ZIO Service, a platform which provides wearable biosensor with cloud-based data analytics that distill data from heartbeats into clinically actionable information. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Get Irhythm Technologies alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on IRTC. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Irhythm Technologies from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Irhythm Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Irhythm Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Irhythm Technologies from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Colliers Secur. raised Irhythm Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $191.50.

NASDAQ:IRTC opened at $221.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $229.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.53. Irhythm Technologies has a 1-year low of $56.24 and a 1-year high of $261.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.11 and a beta of 1.74.

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $50.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.18 million. Irhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 28.50% and a negative return on equity of 50.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.43) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Irhythm Technologies will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin M. King sold 59,622 shares of Irhythm Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.10, for a total value of $10,737,922.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David A. Vort sold 5,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.33, for a total transaction of $1,044,009.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,217,884.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 103,442 shares of company stock worth $20,106,646. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Irhythm Technologies in the third quarter valued at $2,202,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 278.1% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 5,590 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Irhythm Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $361,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Irhythm Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Irhythm Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,057,000.

Irhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. The company offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

Featured Story: Municipal Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Irhythm Technologies (IRTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Irhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Irhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.