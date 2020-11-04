IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $6.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “IVERIC bio Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is focused on the discovery and development of novel gene therapy solutions to treat orphan inherited retinal diseases. IVERIC bio Inc., formerly known as Ophthotech Corporation, is based in New York, United States. “

Get IVERIC bio alerts:

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ISEE. BidaskClub upgraded IVERIC bio from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on IVERIC bio in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IVERIC bio currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.92.

NASDAQ ISEE opened at $6.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $545.07 million, a PE ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.72. IVERIC bio has a 12-month low of $2.64 and a 12-month high of $8.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.81.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.06). On average, analysts expect that IVERIC bio will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ISEE. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 71.1% in the second quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 12,965 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in IVERIC bio by 569.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 144,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 123,342 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in IVERIC bio by 128.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 15,358 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IVERIC bio during the second quarter worth approximately $1,093,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IVERIC bio Company Profile

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA), a late-stage form of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD) characterized by retinal cell death and degeneration of tissue in the central portion of the retina known as the macula; and autosomal recessive Stargardt disease (STGD1), which is an orphan inherited retinal disease (IRD).

Read More: Net Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IVERIC bio (ISEE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IVERIC bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IVERIC bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.