James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $56.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “James River Group Holdings, Ltd. is an insurance company which own and operate specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. The Company operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance and Casualty Reinsurance segments. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of James River Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of James River Group from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. B. Riley upped their price target on James River Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet raised James River Group from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on James River Group in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. James River Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.00.

Shares of NASDAQ JRVR opened at $47.09 on Friday. James River Group has a 1 year low of $25.34 and a 1 year high of $57.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -224.23 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.31 and its 200 day moving average is $43.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.06. James River Group had a positive return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The firm had revenue of $177.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that James River Group will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is 85.71%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of James River Group by 681.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in James River Group by 322.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,554 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 5,764 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of James River Group by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 169,649 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,368,000 after acquiring an additional 40,784 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of James River Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 106,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,734,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of James River Group in the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

James River Group Company Profile

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

