Jewel Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $413.00 (JWL)

Jewel (CURRENCY:JWL) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 4th. Over the last seven days, Jewel has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Jewel token can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00001373 BTC on major exchanges including BTC-Alpha, P2PB2B and Livecoin. Jewel has a market capitalization of $10.40 million and approximately $413.00 worth of Jewel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Jewel

Jewel (CRYPTO:JWL) is a token. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2016. Jewel’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,710,245 tokens. Jewel’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Jewel’s official website is jewelpay.org . The Reddit community for Jewel is /r/jewelpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jewel’s official message board is medium.com/@jewelpay

Buying and Selling Jewel

Jewel can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, Livecoin and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jewel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jewel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jewel using one of the exchanges listed above.

