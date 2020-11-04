Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $1.74, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of JLL traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.82. The stock had a trading volume of 982 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,111. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.81. Jones Lang LaSalle has a one year low of $78.29 and a one year high of $178.55. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

JLL has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $144.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.60.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

