Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on Nov 4th, 2020

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $1.74, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of JLL traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.82. The stock had a trading volume of 982 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,111. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.81. Jones Lang LaSalle has a one year low of $78.29 and a one year high of $178.55. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

JLL has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $144.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.60.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

Featured Article: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Earnings History for Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL)

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit