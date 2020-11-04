Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Stock Price Up 7.3%

Posted by on Nov 4th, 2020

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) traded up 7.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.47 and last traded at $16.05. 9,003,032 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 46% from the average session volume of 6,158,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.96.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JMIA. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Jumia Technologies from $3.60 to $11.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Jumia Technologies from $4.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Jumia Technologies from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine cut Jumia Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.08.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 3.73.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JMIA. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 5,044 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 89.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 30,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 22.3% during the second quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 221,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 40,250 shares during the last quarter. 25.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:JMIA)

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa. The company's platform consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Jumia Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jumia Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit