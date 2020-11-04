Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kadant (NYSE:KAI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kadant Inc. is a leading supplier of a range of products and systems for the global papermaking and paper-recycling industries, including de-inking systems, stock-preparation equipment, water-management systems, and papermaking accessories. Through its majority-owned Thermo Fibergen subsidiary, the company also develops and commercializes composite building materials produced from natural fiber and recycled plastic. Kadant is a public subsidiary of Thermo Electron Corporation.(Press Release) “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Kadant from $75.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Sidoti lifted their price objective on Kadant from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Kadant in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $109.75.

Shares of KAI opened at $130.25 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 30.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.41. Kadant has a 52-week low of $52.71 and a 52-week high of $131.46.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.34. Kadant had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 13.21%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kadant will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. Kadant’s payout ratio is currently 17.91%.

In related news, Director John M. Albertine sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total value of $364,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,112.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $57,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,147,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,100 shares of company stock worth $664,090 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Kadant by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Kadant during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kadant by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Kadant by 7.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.60% of the company’s stock.

Kadant

Kadant Inc supplies equipment and critical components worldwide. The company's Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data.

