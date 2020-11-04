Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Nov 4th, 2020

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kadant (NYSE:KAI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kadant Inc. is a leading supplier of a range of products and systems for the global papermaking and paper-recycling industries, including de-inking systems, stock-preparation equipment, water-management systems, and papermaking accessories. Through its majority-owned Thermo Fibergen subsidiary, the company also develops and commercializes composite building materials produced from natural fiber and recycled plastic. Kadant is a public subsidiary of Thermo Electron Corporation.(Press Release) “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Kadant from $75.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Sidoti lifted their price objective on Kadant from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Kadant in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $109.75.

Shares of KAI opened at $130.25 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 30.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.41. Kadant has a 52-week low of $52.71 and a 52-week high of $131.46.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.34. Kadant had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 13.21%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kadant will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. Kadant’s payout ratio is currently 17.91%.

In related news, Director John M. Albertine sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total value of $364,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,112.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $57,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,147,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,100 shares of company stock worth $664,090 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Kadant by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Kadant during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kadant by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Kadant by 7.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.60% of the company’s stock.

About Kadant

Kadant Inc supplies equipment and critical components worldwide. The company's Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data.

Read More: Mutual Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kadant (KAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit