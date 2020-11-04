Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics through its nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles technology. The Company designs proprietary drug delivery technology to penetrate mucosal tissue such as the eyes, lungs, gastrointestinal tracts and the female reproductive systems. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Waltham, United States. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine lowered Kala Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Kala Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub downgraded Kala Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Kala Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.38.

KALA stock opened at $7.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.96 and a 200-day moving average of $9.93. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.45 and a fifty-two week high of $14.68. The company has a market capitalization of $409.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 11.29 and a current ratio of 11.63.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42). The business had revenue of $0.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.76 million. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,993.41% and a negative return on equity of 105.36%. Equities analysts predict that Kala Pharmaceuticals will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 190.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 50.7% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

