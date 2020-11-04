Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) Stock Price Up 7.3%

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI) rose 7.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.93 and last traded at $6.72. Approximately 1,759,699 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 2,533,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.26.

KNDI has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Kandi Technologies Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded Kandi Technologies Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.70 and its 200 day moving average is $5.32. The stock has a market cap of $377.91 million, a PE ratio of 49.43 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.44 million during the quarter. Kandi Technologies Group had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 3.22%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KNDI. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Kandi Technologies Group in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Kandi Technologies Group by 350.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Kandi Technologies Group by 1,240.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Kandi Technologies Group by 41.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in Kandi Technologies Group during the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

About Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI)

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes electric vehicle (EV) products and parts and off-road vehicles in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers off-road vehicles, including go-karts, all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, and other vehicles for sale to distributors or consumers; and EV parts comprising battery packs, EV drive motors, EV controllers, air conditioners, and other electric products, as well as electric scooters and electric self-balancing scooters.

