KARMA Price Tops $0.0072 on Major Exchanges (KARMA)

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded 41.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 4th. One KARMA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular exchanges including $24.68, $50.98, $5.60 and $33.94. In the last seven days, KARMA has traded 45,050.2% higher against the US dollar. KARMA has a total market capitalization of $39.05 million and approximately $36.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001207 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00005701 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000039 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.33 or 0.00638032 BTC.

KARMA Profile

KARMA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for KARMA is medium.com/@hello_11092 . KARMA’s official website is www.karmaapp.io . The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

KARMA Coin Trading

KARMA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KARMA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KARMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

