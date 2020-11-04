Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Karuna Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is primarily focused on developing novel therapies to address disabling neuropsychiatric conditions characterized by significant unmet medical needs. The company’s product candidate consists of KarXT, for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia, which are in clinical stage. Karuna Therapeutics Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on KRTX. BidaskClub upgraded Karuna Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $130.00 price objective (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $116.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRTX opened at $92.50 on Friday. Karuna Therapeutics has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $152.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.73 and a beta of 2.54.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.20). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Karuna Therapeutics will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Puretech Health Llc sold 1,333,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $101,613,307.93. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,406,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,614,242.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total transaction of $146,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $513,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,355,333 shares of company stock valued at $103,380,858. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,954,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $70,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $703,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $50,000. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on developing novel therapies to address disabling neuropsychiatric conditions characterized by significant unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia, as well as in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as cognitive and negative symptoms, Alzheimer's, and pain.

