Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.45 EPS

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) announced its earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.45, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Kemper had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share.
NYSE:KMPR traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $63.61. The company had a trading volume of 489 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,031. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.63. Kemper has a 52 week low of $53.81 and a 52 week high of $85.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23.
A number of research firms have recently commented on KMPR. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Kemper from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.50.
About Kemper
Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.
Featured Article: What are earnings reports?
Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.