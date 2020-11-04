Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.45 EPS

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) announced its earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.45, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Kemper had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share.

NYSE:KMPR traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $63.61. The company had a trading volume of 489 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,031. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.63. Kemper has a 52 week low of $53.81 and a 52 week high of $85.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KMPR. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Kemper from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.50.

In other news, EVP Mark A. Green sold 8,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.93, for a total transaction of $740,682.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,472.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John Michael Boschelli sold 12,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.43, for a total transaction of $1,036,969.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,065,118.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Kemper

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

