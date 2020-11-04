Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on KMT. Barclays lowered Kennametal from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kennametal from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America upped their target price on Kennametal from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered Kennametal from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Kennametal has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.63.

NYSE:KMT opened at $29.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -415.08, a PEG ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.60. Kennametal has a 1 year low of $14.45 and a 1 year high of $38.73.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $400.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.29 million. Kennametal had a positive return on equity of 6.01% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. Kennametal’s revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Kennametal will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. Kennametal’s payout ratio is 85.11%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KMT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Kennametal in the 1st quarter worth about $130,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Kennametal by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Kennametal by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new stake in Kennametal in the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kennametal in the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000.

About Kennametal

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

