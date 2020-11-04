Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Price Target Lowered to $30.00 at Morgan Stanley

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.23% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp downgraded Kennametal from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays downgraded Kennametal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Kennametal from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kennametal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.63.

Get Kennametal alerts:

KMT stock opened at $29.06 on Wednesday. Kennametal has a 1-year low of $14.45 and a 1-year high of $38.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -415.08, a P/E/G ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 2.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.91 and its 200-day moving average is $28.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $400.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.29 million. Kennametal had a positive return on equity of 6.01% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. The company’s revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kennametal will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KMT. Tinicum Inc lifted its position in Kennametal by 4.9% during the second quarter. Tinicum Inc now owns 3,984,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,397,000 after acquiring an additional 185,280 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kennametal by 184.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,800,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,412,000 after buying an additional 1,815,867 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Kennametal by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,602,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,461,000 after buying an additional 50,024 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kennametal by 136.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,014,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,823,000 after buying an additional 1,163,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Kennametal by 15.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 476,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,676,000 after buying an additional 64,042 shares in the last quarter.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.