Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.70-$0.78 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $337-$347 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $339.56 million.Kforce also updated its Q4 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.70-0.78 EPS.

Shares of KFRC stock traded down $0.80 on Wednesday, hitting $37.97. The company had a trading volume of 364 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,169. The firm has a market cap of $850.89 million, a P/E ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Kforce has a twelve month low of $20.60 and a twelve month high of $42.64.

Get Kforce alerts:

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $365.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.84 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 29.96% and a net margin of 3.54%. Kforce’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Kforce will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Kforce’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

KFRC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair raised Kforce from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kforce from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 14th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Kforce from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Kforce from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Kforce from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.00.

In other news, Director Ralph Struzziero sold 2,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.26, for a total value of $102,837.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech) and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, security, enterprise data, and project management.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.