Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KINGFISHER is Europe’s leading home improvement retail group and the third largest in the world, with leading market positions in the UK, France, Poland, Italy, Turkey, China. Kingfisher operates 780 stores in nine countries in Europe and Asia. Its main retail brands are B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt and Screwfix. Kingfisher also has a 21% interest in, and strategic alliance with Hornbach, Germany’s leading DIY warehouse retailer, with over 120 stores across Europe. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Kingfisher from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Citigroup reiterated a sell rating on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KGFHY opened at $7.72 on Friday. Kingfisher has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $8.51. The stock has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Kingfisher Company Profile

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,350 stores in nine countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico DÃ©pÃ´t, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

